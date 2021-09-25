BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $2,387,760.00 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total value of $2,387,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jane Huang sold 12,901 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,620,364.14.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jane Huang sold 542 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,925 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.97, for a total value of $683,317.25.

BGNE stock opened at $379.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.36.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BeiGene by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

