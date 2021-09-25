Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €153.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €126.25 ($148.53) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €132.19 and its 200-day moving average is €123.06.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

