Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 277.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,869.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,782.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,582.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,392.40 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.41 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

