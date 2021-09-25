Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 679 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

