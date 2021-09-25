Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

