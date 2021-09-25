Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

