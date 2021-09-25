Berry Data Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $287,078.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00106672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00142770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,669.53 or 1.00342306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.76 or 0.06823826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00767464 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

