Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

BTTR stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. Better Choice has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.96.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.27. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Better Choice will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Better Choice news, Director Michael Young bought 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $33,923.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Word III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

