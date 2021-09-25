BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Position Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGCP. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGCP opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

