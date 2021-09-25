BIKI (BIKI) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. BIKI has a market cap of $2.82 million and $258,659.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00122138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00012075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00043428 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

