BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 168.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDSI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $366.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

