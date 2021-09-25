Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.26.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $291.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average is $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
