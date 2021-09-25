Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.26.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $291.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day moving average is $310.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

