BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $433.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $433.00 price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.

BioNTech stock opened at $333.48 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

