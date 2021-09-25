BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $433.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a $433.00 price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.
BioNTech stock opened at $333.48 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
