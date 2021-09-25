Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 14,294 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

