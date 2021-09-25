Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 14,294 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.43. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $47.61.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
