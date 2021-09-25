Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $9.91. Bit Digital shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 14,847 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

