BitTube Achieves Market Cap of $1.20 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $8,494.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00555190 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001383 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 322,320,826 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

