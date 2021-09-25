BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU opened at $11.43 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

