BlackRock Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.83% of Unilever worth $1,269,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.68. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

