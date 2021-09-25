BlackRock Inc. Has $1.31 Billion Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $1,305,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

