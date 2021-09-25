BlackRock Inc. Has $1.44 Billion Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.57% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,441,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 105.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $351.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.99 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.