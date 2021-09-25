BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,388,026 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,983,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NortonLifeLock worth $1,224,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NLOK stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

