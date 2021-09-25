BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.