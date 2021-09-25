BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Gap Up to $13.54

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.98. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 687 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $785.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.