BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

BM Technologies stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of BM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

