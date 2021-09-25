BMO Capital Markets Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.14.

MRE stock opened at C$11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$956.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.91.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

