BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Emera (TSE:EMA)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.64.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.89 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

