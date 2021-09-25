BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 75,900 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,969,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,847 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,989,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,317,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth about $54,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.40 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

