BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 67,689 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after acquiring an additional 900,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,720,000 after acquiring an additional 537,760 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.