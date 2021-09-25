BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,392 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

