BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.75 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

