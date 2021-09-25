BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.