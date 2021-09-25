BOOM (BOOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,861.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $26,861.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00121311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043134 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

