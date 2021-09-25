BoringDAO Price Tops $145.89 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $145.89 or 0.00341244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $17.30 million and approximately $3,354.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00054627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00123682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044270 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,598 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

