Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

Shares of BXP opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

