Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.65.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,610. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

