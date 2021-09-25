Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $53.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.65.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

