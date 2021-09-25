Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Insider Nessa O’Sullivan Acquires 88,452 Shares

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) insider Nessa O’Sullivan acquired 88,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.05 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$977,394.60 ($698,139.00).

Nessa O’Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Nessa O’Sullivan sold 42,336 shares of Brambles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.01 ($7.86), for a total value of A$466,119.36 ($332,942.40).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Nessa O’Sullivan 49,177 shares of Brambles stock.

On Friday, July 30th, Nessa O’Sullivan 43 shares of Brambles stock.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nessa O’Sullivan acquired 44 shares of Brambles stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.55 ($8.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$507.98 ($362.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

