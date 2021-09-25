Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $479,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

TOL stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

