Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $531,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average is $183.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

