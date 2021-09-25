Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $76,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

