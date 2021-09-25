Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $231.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.32 and a 200 day moving average of $219.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.