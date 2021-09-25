Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.42. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 260.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of CPE opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.