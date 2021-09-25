Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after buying an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,718. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

