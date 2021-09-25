Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $9.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 249.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $52.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $65.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.02 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $124.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%.

GP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. 150,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,223. The stock has a market cap of $331.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

