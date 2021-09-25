Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $850.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,480. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $843,000. NFC Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% in the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 662,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 279,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

