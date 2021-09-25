Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $53.51 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

