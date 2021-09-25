Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post sales of $250.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the lowest is $249.96 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $515.48. 255,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,536. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 177.75, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.66. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $270.21 and a 12 month high of $515.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after acquiring an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

