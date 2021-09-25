Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNO. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.02. 195,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

