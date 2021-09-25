Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ventas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,650,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ventas by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ventas by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after buying an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.41. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

