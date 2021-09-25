Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $136.50

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

AMBA traded down $5.82 on Monday, hitting $162.89. 709,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,385. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -121.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

